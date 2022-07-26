Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.82. 17,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,909. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

