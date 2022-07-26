Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 637,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,160. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

