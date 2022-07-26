Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

