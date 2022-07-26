Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 5,455 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

