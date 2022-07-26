Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.