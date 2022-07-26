Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

