Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Critical Survey

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79% Sterling Bancorp 19.08% 6.58% 0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.43 $14.96 million $3.55 10.61 Sterling Bancorp $122.35 million 2.46 $23.39 million $0.44 13.50

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

