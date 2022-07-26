Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,300.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,800.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of FTG traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.63 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

