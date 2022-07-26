Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

FC opened at C$12.09 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 25.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FC. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

