First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.69. 16,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

