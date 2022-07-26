First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,694. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

