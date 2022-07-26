First City Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.