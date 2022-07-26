First City Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 191,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

