First City Capital Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.