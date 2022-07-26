First City Capital Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

