First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,949 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

