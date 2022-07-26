First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,898. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

