First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

