First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
First Merchants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.
First Merchants Company Profile
