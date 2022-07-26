First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

First National Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FN opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$50.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

