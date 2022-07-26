First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 32,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 343,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2,728.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

