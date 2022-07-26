First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,053 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,136 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 356,646 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3,332.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,951 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.