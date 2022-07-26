Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $101.48. Fiserv shares last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 75,943 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 133,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 92,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 16.7% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

