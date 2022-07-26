Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,379. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

