Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The company has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

