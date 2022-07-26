Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.