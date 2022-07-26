Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

