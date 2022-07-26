Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 787.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638,305 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,655. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

