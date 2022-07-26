Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

