Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

