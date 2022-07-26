Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. 1,088,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35.

