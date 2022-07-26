Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

