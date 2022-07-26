Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.23. 12,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.06. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.