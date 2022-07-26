Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Holdings Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,828 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up about 4.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Formidable ETF worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

FORH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Formidable ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

