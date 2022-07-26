Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $66.59. 6,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,052. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

