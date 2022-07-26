Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

