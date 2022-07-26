FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of FOXA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. 97,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,743. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,875,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

