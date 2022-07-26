Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

