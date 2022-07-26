Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.