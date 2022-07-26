Frax Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $8.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,406,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

