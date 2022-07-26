Friendz (FDZ) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $250,046.60 and $82.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.61 or 0.99991246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

