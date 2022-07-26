Function X Market Capitalization Tops $101.68 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $824,651.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,932.31 or 0.99889920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004696 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.