FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:TOT opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of 51.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,070,666.80. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$772,217.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 310,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,249.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.