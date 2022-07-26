FY2026 EPS Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $10.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.81. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CALT. Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

