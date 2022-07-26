Gaj Finance Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $13,252.33 and approximately $309.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016910 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000307 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
