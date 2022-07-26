GamerCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,233.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $178,233.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,462,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.