Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 90 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $70.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 7,305 ($88.01) on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,920 ($71.33) and a 52 week high of £123.10 ($148.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,074.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,887.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,322.29.

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,913 ($83.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($7,745.89).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

