Gather Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,361.00 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $263,361.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,165.15 or 0.99966036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

