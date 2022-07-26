Gems (GEM) Market Cap Tops $118,839.67

Gems (GEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Gems has a market cap of $118,839.67 and $14,879.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,918.12 or 1.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.