General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 10,918.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 422,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,911.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 287,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 744.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 241,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 212,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

