General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

