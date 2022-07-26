Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $353,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $58,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.